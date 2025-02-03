2 year warranty
TAK2000CT/00
Available in
Super safe, super fun!
Let the kids rock with these colourful wired headphones! They’re light, tough, and volume-limited for safe listening. Got friends over? Audio share lets children daisy chain their headphones with a friend’s so they can listen together.
On-ear wired headphones
Volume limited to 85 dB
Customisable. Audio share
Durable and foldable
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, movies, educational videos: whatever they’re into, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening too loud.
Smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.
The multi-coloured design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customise their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.
Volume limited to 85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.