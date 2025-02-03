2 year warranty
TAT3559BK/97
Get your music on
The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.
Small buds. Great value
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Pocket-sized charging case
Up to 20 hours play time
Noise canceling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what’s going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.
These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. 2 AI mics pick up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.