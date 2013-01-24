DreamStation is responsive, informative, easy-to-use and connects remotely to your care team. In every way, it’s designed to make it comfortable to help you stay committed to treating your sleep apnea.
- The colorful display features an icon-based navigation system
- Among the leading CPAP brands, DreamStation features comprehensive selection of wireless options — including Bluetooth, Cellular and WiFi.*
- Performance Check— gives you peace of mind by simplifying in-home evaluation and troubleshooting, while confirming every morning that your device was working properly through the night.
- Provides maintenance alerts and reminders every 30 days.
- 63% quieter than the ResMed Airsense 10.**
- Available in CPAP Pro, CPAP Auto, BiPAP and Auto BiPAP versions to meet your therapy needs.