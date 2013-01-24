Home
Makes treating your sleep apnea simple, quiet and smart

More than a sleek design, DreamStation offers performance to help improve your OSA therapy.

View the DreamStation 360°

Take charge with ease and confidence.

DreamStation is responsive, informative, easy-to-use and connects remotely to your care team. In every way, it’s designed to make it comfortable to help you stay committed to treating your sleep apnea.

 

  • The colorful display features an icon-based navigation system
 
  • Among the leading CPAP brands, DreamStation features comprehensive selection of wireless options — including Bluetooth, Cellular and WiFi.*
 
  • Performance Check— gives you peace of mind by simplifying in-home evaluation and troubleshooting, while confirming every morning that your device was working properly through the night.
 
  • Provides maintenance alerts and reminders every 30 days.
 
  • 63% quieter than the ResMed Airsense 10.**
 
  • Available in CPAP Pro, CPAP Auto, BiPAP and Auto BiPAP versions to meet your therapy needs.

*Internal assessment of 2015 competitive CPAP data comparing to ResMed Airsense10/Aircurve10 platform and Fisher and Paykel Icon series platform.

**Acoustics bench tests by Orfield Laboratories, Inc. evaluating Philips Respironics DreamStation and ResMed Airsense10 PAP therapy devices.

“After putting DreamWear on the first time, I just loved it. There was a lot more freedom of movement with it… It’s one of the best masks I’ve ever used.” - John H.

Easy to use

Icon-based navigation and ergonomically located control
Exceptionally quiet

Designed to reduce noise
Sleek profile

Small, light, and ideal for travel
Responsive

Customize your therapy management

