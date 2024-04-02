Search terms

EN
AR

Managing risk and avoiding downtime with helium-free MR operations at Tokai University Hospital

By Philips ∙ Featuring: Prof. Hashimoto, Prof. Niwa, Muro RT, Shibukawa, RT ∙ May, 2020 ∙ 5:30 min

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

Video

Managing risk and avoiding downtime

At a glance

 
  • Hear why Tokai University Hospital chose a helium-free BlueSeal MR system for emergency readiness in case of natural disasters.
  • Learn how the EasySwitch feature on a BlueSeal MR system enables swift magnet control during natural disasters.

 

In a seismic region like Kanagawa Prefecture, Tokai University Hospital's decision to purchase a BlueSeal MR system with helium-free operations was a strategic move. The hospital opted for the Ingenia Ambition not only for its advanced capabilities but also for the system’s ability to manage emergency situations. With the EasySwitch functionality, the team at Tokai University Hospital is now able to take appropriate measures in case of a natural disaster by easily turning the magnet on and off from the console.

“We believe that magnets with helium-free operations will play an important role in the reliable and sustainable operations of hospitals in the future.”

 

Prof. Hashimoto
Tokai University Hospital

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

 

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Helium free MR

Customer story

Bringing MRI closer to patients in Tokyo thanks to a helium-free MR operating system

View customer story
Blueseal technology

BlueSeal technology

Transition your department to more productive helium-free MR operations

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.