Sustainable and uninterrupted MR operations is our future-proof promise with a fully sealed BlueSeal magnet. Build your MR services on peace of mind and productivity.
Sustainable and uninterrupted MR operations is our future-proof promise with a fully sealed BlueSeal magnet. Build your MR services on peace of mind and productivity.
“We won’t have any problems of refilling during the machine’s lifetime and we can forget about the helium. This will save us money and help us be more environmentally friendly”
Dr. Marίa del Mar Travieso, Head of Radiology Department, Hospitales San Roque, Spain
Siting with classic magnet
On a classic magnet, long vent pipes must be installed to meet safety requirements and direct helium to an outside vent in case of a magnet quench. Because no liquid helium can escape1, the Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, significantly reducing construction costs of new installations.
“In the event of a major disaster like an earthquake we can get these machines up and running again relatively quickly making them excellent from the perspective of hospital risk management too.”
Prof. Hashimoto, Tokai University Hospital, Japan
IEC International standard 60601-2-33 describes the particular requirements for the safety of magnetic resonance equipment for medical diagnosis. Since the BlueSeal magnet has a fractional amount of helium contained in a closed cooling system, no helium can escape during a loss of field. As a result, the following IEC requirements do not apply, which helps to simply on-site safety procedures:
1 Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen level within the room.
2 Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
3 In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
4 Marketech June 2017 study (across vendors).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand