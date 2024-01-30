Search terms

Discover the benefits of an AI-based MR application: SmartSpeed

By Philips Featuring ∙ Dr. med. Joachim Hohmann, Riccarda Maire, Michel Maire, Ika Draude ∙ Jan 30, 2024 ∙ 25 min

Webinar highlights - Total duration [25:12]

[1:30] ∙ Introduction on SmartSpeed

[4:05] ∙ First experiences with SmartSpeed at Kantonsspital Winterthur

[6:56] ∙ Case review: Prostate

[10:44] ∙ Case review: Liver

[16:28] ∙ How SmartSpeed and MR Workspace transform the daily routine in Medical Imaging Luzern

Gain insights from experts in the field as we unravel the transformative potential of Philips SmartSpeed, paving the way for a new era in AI-driven medical imaging. Discover which benefits Kantonsspital Winterthur and Medical Imaging Luzern experience in terms of speed and image quality. 

"It allows us to shorten the time slots for our patients with about 10 minutes."

Prof. Dr. med. Joachim Hohmann

Lead physician in abdominal and oncological diagnostics

Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine

Kantonsspital Winterthur, Switzerland

Speakers list

Riccarda Maire

Riccarda Maire

Lead technologist, Medical Imaging Luzern

Michel Maire

Michel Maire

Lead technologist, Medical Imaging Luzern

Ika Draude

Ika Draude

Installed base program manager, Philips

