See clearly. 
Treat optimally.

Visualize the best path forward


Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a catheter-based imaging technology that allows physicians to visualize blood vessels from the inside out. Cross-sectional images help assess presence and extent of disease, plaque geometry and morphology, guide wire position during lesion crossing, and stent position post-treatment. The imaging transducer emits high-frequency sound waves that echo off vessel walls and are sent back to the system in varying intensities depending on the tissue. System electronics process the signal to display the cross-sectional image.

IVUS guidance changes procedures

Interpretation illustration

IVUS guidance changes procedures

The ADAPT-DES study reported that IVUS guidance was associated with a change in PCI strategy 74% of the time.1 Most often the impact was a larger size of stent or balloon, followed by post-dilation.

 

Furthermore, the study reported that larger stent areas resulted in cases where both pre- and post- PCI IVUS were performed compared to when only post-PCI IVUS was performed.1

Easily assess lesion characteristics

ivus interpretation assessment of vessel size
ivus interpretation assessment of vessel size

Assessment of vessel size

 

Vessel diameters may be determined at proximal and distal reference sites by obtaining lumen diameters, mid-wall diameters (halfway between lumen and vessel), or vessel diameters, in order of increasing aggressiveness. 


If maximum and minimum diameters are used, measurements should bisect the geometric center of the vessel rather than the center of the IVUS catheter.

ivus interpretation assessment of lesions

Assessment of lesions

 

IVUS can help clarify degree and type of stenosis (i.e, MLA, plaque

burden, and calcium). While IVUS can also characterize plaque

rupture, thrombus, and dissection, calcium may be more common in

everyday PCI. An important factor in your stenting strategy, calcium

is characterized by very bright areas with acoustic shadowing that

blocks out the image behind. Reverberations may also be seen.

ivus interpretation assessment of lesion length

Assessment of lesion length

 

The ADAPT-DES study reported the use of IVUS was associated with

a choice of longer stents.1 With IVUS, you can confirm “healthy-to-healthy” landing zones by checking the plaque burden and tissue type

at the lesion boundaries.

ivus interpretation ivus assessment of stent malapposition

IVUS assessment of stent malapposition

 

Malapposition is identified by blood behind the stent struts. ChromaFlo imaging colors blood flow red for easy recognition of malapposition and other lumen features.

ivus interpretation assessment of edge dissection
ivus interpretation assessment of edge dissection

Assessment of edge dissection

 

The incidence of edge dissection after DES implantation is reported

to be 10%, with almost 40% of those undetected by angiography.

A dissection angle ≥60° or MLA<4mm2 indicates a high grade

dissection that should be treated. These characteristics are

associated with higher rates of early stent thrombosis.2

ivus interpretation assessment of stent expansion

Assessment of stent expansion

 

Stent expansion is a predictor of stent thrombosis and restenosis.

Target minimum stent areas post-PCI may include: ≥80% of the

average reference lumen areas, 6 mm2 for DES in non-LM vessels, or

other criteria depending on the type of PCI. IVUS helps document your

result.2

Fast plug-and-play simplicity


Philips has a comprehensive suite of imaging devices and modalities to help you see clearly so you can quickly and easily assess lesion morphology with additional imaging modalities, giving you advanced insights. Experience the benefits from Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheters.

Exceptional deliverability and ease of use


• Soft, tapered tip with lowest available entry profile and choice of two lengths3

• GlyDx hydrophilic coating

• Long rapid exchange lumen for pushability

• Radial access appropriate; fits through all 5F guides4

Quick, convenient length estimation


• Three radiopaque markers not offered by other IVUS catheters

• 10 mm spacing facilitates length estimation without a

pullback device or marker wire

Advanced imaging and insights


• Easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size and more by highlighting blood flow red at the touch of a button

• Provides advanced imaging on the IntraSight interventional applications platform with IVUS Co-registration*

Ivus expertIpad

Become an IVUS expert


Advance your IVUS imaging skills with interactive workflows and detailed image interpretation practice. The Philips Coronary IVUS Tutor app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
Cardio app

Practice using IVUS in cases


Experience the interactive educational app Cardio Ex which now features new cases on Philips IVUS, physiology and co-registration. Cardio Ex app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
ocean banner image

Get advanced insight from your pullback


Experience the advanced imaging insights from Philips ChromaFlo and IVUS Co-registration and improve your treatment strategies.
jungle banner image

Interventional excellence


Imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software come together to simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and provide improved patient care.
Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com.
*Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision

1. Witzenbichler B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation

2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470.

2. McDaniel M. et al. Contemporary Clinical Applications of Coronary Intravascular Ultrasound. JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions. 2011;4 (11): 1155-67. Liu X et al. A

Volumetric Intravascular Ultrasound Comparison of Early Drug-Eluting Stent Thrombosis Versus Restenosis. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2009;2:428-34

3. 0.019” entry profile, data on file; tip to transducer lengths offered include 2.5 mm and 10 mm

4. Fits through guide catheters with inner diameters as low as 0.056”; data on file at Philips

