See clearly.

See clearly.
Treat optimally.

50%

who undergo an amputation die within 5 years2
People icon

This year
600,000
people

will be diagnosed with new venous ulcers1
Globe icon

22%  

of US adults suffer from chronic venous insufficiency5
Pie chart- con

Venous disease is the
#1 cause

of lower extremity ulcers worldwide1
Pie chart icon

¼ of a billion  

people worldwide suffer from PAD3
Timer icon

Every
30    

seconds a diabetic patient somewhere in the world has a limb amputated4

Arterial

Arterial ivus

Visualize the best path forward with IVUS eyes


Philips IVUS provides the visualization to gain deeper insights into the lesion and choose the best procedural path forward.
IVUS may help to determine:
Lumen
Eccentric fibrotic plaque with deep calcium module
Accoustic shadowing

AV access

IVUS changed 76% of AV access graft treatment plans7
AV access bars

N= 100 patients P = .16

Median time to first AV graft reintervention or discontinuation


In a prospective randomized single-center pilot study, the investigators suggest that using IVUS with DSA during endovascular interventions of failing hemodialysis access grafts holds potential to extend the time to the first reintervention.

Venous

IVUS changed 57% of venous treatment plans8
Venous pie chart

Distribution of treatment plan changes in 57 of 100 patients

Thirty five icon

Changed plan from no treatment to stent placement

Thirteen icon

Changed number of stents planned

Six icon

Changed plan from no treatment to other intervention

Three icon

Changed plan from treatment to no treatment

Products

Peripheral IVUS catheters


Philips Image Guided Therapy (IGT) Devices provides a full line of IVUS catheters to help guide your treatment approach for peripheral applications.
Vision PV 014 RX
Visions PV .014 RX
Visions PV 018
Visions PV .018
Visions PV 035
Visions PV .035

IVUS compatible systems

Core Mobile
Core Mobile
Core image
Core
Core M2
Core M2
Intrasight image
IntraSight
PVD and me

Take the step with PVD and Me


Learn more about the most common PVD conditions which vary in progression, symptoms, diagnostics and treatment. Find out when to call a doctor and how patients are living with PVD today.

* Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision

