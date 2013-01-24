Controlling healthcare costs through IT optimization

Budget constraints in healthcare are hardly limited to IT and informatics. But making decisions such as whether to invest in new technology or optimize existing systems is a near-daily concern, in particular when it impacts your electronic medical record system and its critical role in your infrastructure.

IT investment decisions must deliver not only interoperability and seamless integration, but they are also expected to show a clear financial impact on the bottom line—delivering value both today and over time, and reducing healthcare costs.

With a greater scrutiny on results, leaders in IT have to demonstrate the ability to select and manage technologies that can quantifiably enhance their systems in a meaningful way.