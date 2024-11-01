Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions

When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [3] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [4].