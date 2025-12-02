When you can target tumors more accurately than before, that’s mastering the art of personalized CT simulation. Philips Rembra RT can help you to delineate tumors more precisely to spare healthy tissue. Your patients count on you to design a journey for the best possible outcome, and Rembra RT is designed to offer you accuracy and intuitive guidance at every step.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
Dedicated to your long-term success
Dedicated to your long-term success
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Dedicated to your long-term success
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Dedicated to your long-term success
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Dedicated to your long-term success
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
AI reconstruction elevates image clarity while keeping radiation dose low
Precise Image [1] AI reconstruction uses the power of a deep-learning neural network to support image interpretation in CT Sim. Precise Image [1] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [2] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT).
Dedicated to your long-term success
Dedicated to your long-term success
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Dedicated to your long-term success
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Dedicated to your long-term success
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Rembra RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability. [4]
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Reduce rescans and minimize motion artifacts with Reach 4D
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate with enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver - up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan controls on both sides of the gantry—and at the front and back—allow you to stay close to your patient during setup and positioning. Activate the laser marker, adjust the patient table, and view patient data, images, pulmonary wave, and ECT displays from the gantry controls.
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Visual full anatomy with 85 cm EFOV [5]
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm [5] enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [5] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
Precision starts with a detector design for AI reconstruction
The NanoPanel Precise XD detector is engineered to deliver dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging. It offers 4 cm coverage and high in-plane resolution to improve image quality linearity.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [6,7] and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [6,7] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
1. Feature availability subject to local regulatory clearance/approvals. Not available for sale in the USA.
2. In clinical practice, the use of Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocols with 1.0 mm slices at the “Smoother” setting, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory) assessing the 10 mm pin and compared to filtered back projection. A range is seen across the 4 pins, using a channelized hoteling observer tool, that includes lower image noise by 85% and improved low-contrast detectability from 0% to 60% at 50% to 80% dose reduction. NPS curve shift is used to evaluate image appearance, as measured on a 20 cm water phantom in the center 50 mm x 50 mm region of interest, with an average shift of 6% or less. Data on file.
3. Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
Actual service experience may vary depending on contract type, system configuration, geographical location and external factors such as parts availability. Performance guarantees, including uptime, are subject to the terms and conditions of individual service agreements.
5. The Extended Field of View (EFOV) of 85 cm is intended solely for use in treatment preparation and the planning/simulation of radiation therapy. It cannot be used for diagnostic purposes. The water equivalent material external contour deviation of body system phantom positioned (partially) outside scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover shall be within 1mm in terms of mean Hausdorff distance compared to the true external contour.
6. As compared to Big Bore RT.
7. Optional.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.