Dedicated to your long-term success

Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [3]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.