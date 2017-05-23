Search terms
The smart approach to digital broadband MR- Ingenia owners enjoy enhanced image quality, advanced clinical capabilities, and efficient workflow from dStream broadband digital architecture. A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream, without installing a completely new system.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
dStream
dStream
dStream
dStream
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
dStream
dStream
dStream
dStream
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
View product
View product
At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
View product
Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionLebanon (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.