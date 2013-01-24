Search terms
Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MRI delivers high-quality images during neurosurgical procedures. It helps you gain up-to-date insight on surgical progress and tumor resection to support confident intraoperative decisions and update neuronavigation. The solution supports smooth, in-line patient transfer between the operating room and the Philips Ingenia MR system, with minimal procedure time added. Moreover, it lets you preserve your OR set-up for efficient neurosurgical workflows. Thanks to versatile configuration options, Ingenia MR-OR supports high utilization, while driving cost-effectiveness and flexibility.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Acquire up-to-date, detailed MR imaging data at virtually any time during surgery
Create a fluent transition from OR to scanning room
Bring the benefits of an excellent imaging platform to surgical procedures
Drive cost-effectiveness and create value for your institution
Save precious time with high-quality technology
Support clinical excellence with an extensive range of neuro applications
Perform advanced procedures
Keep your OR set-up intact
Gain flexibility in patient positioning
Get the versatility you need for flexible, efficient working
Select from flexible siting options
Extend the benefits of MRI and drive throughput
Benefit from smooth installation