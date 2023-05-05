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DynaCAD Urology

Integrated planning for fusion biopsy

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DynaCAD Urology is a purpose build solution that empowers urologists with a dedicated set of tools for utilizing multi-parametric MR data in fusion biopsy workflows. It also provides a solution for managing patients’ biopsy data in urology.

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Features
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology

Use tools designed for urology

DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.

Use tools designed for urology

Use tools designed for urology
DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.

Use tools designed for urology

DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.
Click here for more information
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology

Use tools designed for urology

DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies

Boost confidence for biopsies

Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.

Boost confidence for biopsies

Boost confidence for biopsies
Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.

Boost confidence for biopsies

Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.
Click here for more information
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies

Boost confidence for biopsies

Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems

Seamless data export to external systems

DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.

Seamless data export to external systems

Seamless data export to external systems
DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.

Seamless data export to external systems

DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.
Click here for more information
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems

Seamless data export to external systems

DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow

Streamline your workflow

An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.

Streamline your workflow

Streamline your workflow
An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.

Streamline your workflow

An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.
Click here for more information
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow

Streamline your workflow

An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.
  • Use tools designed for urology
  • Boost confidence for biopsies
  • Seamless data export to external systems
  • Streamline your workflow
See all features
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology

Use tools designed for urology

DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.

Use tools designed for urology

Use tools designed for urology
DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.

Use tools designed for urology

DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.
Click here for more information
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology

Use tools designed for urology

DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies

Boost confidence for biopsies

Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.

Boost confidence for biopsies

Boost confidence for biopsies
Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.

Boost confidence for biopsies

Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.
Click here for more information
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies

Boost confidence for biopsies

Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems

Seamless data export to external systems

DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.

Seamless data export to external systems

Seamless data export to external systems
DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.

Seamless data export to external systems

DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.
Click here for more information
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems

Seamless data export to external systems

DynaCAD Urology allows users to export unencrypted T2 MR images, gland and target segmentations and biopsy core locations to be used in external therapy planning and therapy systems. Exporting these from DynaCAD Urology streamlines the overall workflow by removing the need for Radiologists to segment the gland and targets separately for biopsy and therapy purposes.
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow

Streamline your workflow

An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.

Streamline your workflow

Streamline your workflow
An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.

Streamline your workflow

An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.
Click here for more information
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow

Streamline your workflow

An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

  • DynaCAD Urology and DynaCAD Prostate are modules of the DynaCAD product.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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