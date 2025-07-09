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Right. Where you need it. Now you can have exceptional ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand. Philips Lumify combines high-quality, lightweight transducers and an intuitive ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Android devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily at the point of care: for emergency medicine and critical care, at bedside and in office practice. Your purchase includes Lumify transducer(s) and cable(s), Lumify app, software upgrades, support and education, carry case for your device and transducer, and manufacturer's warranty.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams
|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
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|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
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|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
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From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the point of care. Flash Ultrasound System 5100 Point of Care delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care. Intuitive next-step guidance empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis at the POC to quickly get patients on the right care path. Simplify and speed up exams with customizable presets, ensuring greater efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
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Right. Where you need it. Now you can have exceptional ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand. Philips Lumify combines high-quality, lightweight transducers and an intuitive ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Apple iPhone and iPad devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily at the point of care: in the field, emergency medicine and critical care, at bedside and in office practice. Your purchase includes Lumify transducer(s) and cable(s), Lumify app, power module*, accessory cables, software upgrades, support and education, carry cases and manufacturer's warranty.
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Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a compact design to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point of care, cardiac and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5500 Series includes many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound and technology in a portable system with proven workflow for valuable insights at the bedside. In fact, it offers image quality comparable to Philips premium cart-based systems. Compact 5500 Series is compact without compromise.
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Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5300 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a portable system to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point-of-care, and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5300 Series includes access to many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound systems in a compact design with proven workflow at the point of care. It’s compact without compromise.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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