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The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
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Philips Lebanon
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +961 1 980016
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Lebanon
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Improved lubricity
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
Markers for length estimation
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
SyncVision compatibility
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
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|Minimum guide catheter
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|Minimum guide catheter
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|Maximum guide wire
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|Maximum imaging diameter
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|Working length
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|Frequency
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The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
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The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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