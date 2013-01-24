Home
DigiTrak XT

Philips DigiTrak XT is the lightest Holter recorder on the market with a large on-board display. This sleek, streamlined recorder is designed for patient comfort and for streamlined workflow with all users in mind.

Features
Set-up aids

Set-up aids for faster operation

Simple navigation buttons with tactile response for fast setup. On-screen lead map and EASI lead placement support artifact-free hookup. The automatic power on self-test allows for reliable recording. The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds.
Lightweight design

Lightweight design is easy to wear

This is the lightest recorder available with a large onboard display that is easy to read. The swivel belt clip and pouch make it easy to wear.
Cost-efficient system

Cost-efficient system to reduce expenses

The DigiTrak XT records up to 7 days on a single AAA battery. It has a water-resistant case and includes a 2-year warranty.
Practical features

Practical features to enhance comfort

The lightweight recorder has a streamlined form with a swivel belt clip for patient comfort and privacy. It features a large, raised event button so patients can easily find it by feel. Its water-resistant case means it will be not affected if used in water.
Comprehensive data

Comprehensive data to support decision making

EASI derived 12-lead readings are standard on all recorders. It provides pacemaker detection with sensitivity adjustment.

