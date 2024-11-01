Search terms

EN
AR

BIS Module

Measurement Module

Find similar products

Efficia Bispectral Index (BIS) module 863332 for use with Efficia CM patient monitors that support rack functionality (CM12, CM120 and CM150). Bispectral Index (BIS) monitoring helps to monitor the level of consciousness of a patient under general anesthesia or sedation in the OR and ICU.

Contact & support
Features
Compatibility

Compatible with the Efficia rack

Gives the hospital more flexibility when parameter needs in the care units change.

Compatible with the Efficia rack

Gives the hospital more flexibility when parameter needs in the care units change.

Compatible with the Efficia rack

Gives the hospital more flexibility when parameter needs in the care units change.
  • Compatibility
See all features
Compatibility

Compatible with the Efficia rack

Gives the hospital more flexibility when parameter needs in the care units change.

Compatible with the Efficia rack

Gives the hospital more flexibility when parameter needs in the care units change.

Compatible with the Efficia rack

Gives the hospital more flexibility when parameter needs in the care units change.

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 5 x 10 x 12 cm/2 x 3.9 x 4.7 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Bispectral Index (BIS)
  • 0-100%
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 5 x 10 x 12 cm/2 x 3.9 x 4.7 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Bispectral Index (BIS)
  • 0-100%
See all specifications
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 5 x 10 x 12 cm/2 x 3.9 x 4.7 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1
Bispectral Index (BIS)
  • 0-100%

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.