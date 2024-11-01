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Bispectral Index (BIS) Module

Measurement Module

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The Bispectral Index (BIS) Module provides numerics and high-resolution trends to help monitor consciousness and sedation in the OR, ICU, and in other clinical settings such as outpatient surgery and conscious sedation. Using Covidien technology, BIS measurements help you formulate the type and optimal dosage of anesthetic or sedative medication for each patient.

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Features
Bilateral Measurements

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
  • Bilateral Measurements
See all features
Bilateral Measurements

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
See all specifications
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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