By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The IntelliVue X3 is as simple to operate as your smartphone. Just swipe the display to browse through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. Each screen can be customized to present exactly what you want to see, the way you want to see it.
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency
IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.
A proven interface
A proven interface
An intuitive user interface builds on Philips market-leading IntelliVue patient monitors which have been validated and continually improved over 15 years.
See the big picture
See the big picture
No matter where you are in hospital, it’s important to see your patient’s vital signs at a glance. To view IntelliVue X3 measurements on a standard, high-resolution large display, simply connect the X3 to an IntelliVue XDS remote display.
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This helps extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lowers the total cost of ownership.
A history of reliability
A history of reliability
With more than 1 million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue X3 is part of a family of monitoring solutions with a proven track record for quality. A highly-modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components easy to access, remove, and replace – quickly and inexpensively.
Power options to support your workflow
Power options to support your workflow
Choose how to run your X3. This compact monitor ships with a removeable rechargeable battery, offering over 5 hours of run time on a single charge. Adding the optional AC-powered IntelliVue Dock provides charging and network connectivity, in an affordable docking solution. Of course, attaching the X3 to a host monitor provides the power from the host to the X3.
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols
All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants[²] about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[³], embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.
¹ Provides 12 years of backwards compatibility with IntelliVue patient monitoring hardware (may require software upgrade). Over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).
² See the IntelliVue X3 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
³ Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
⁴ ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum