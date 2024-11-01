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Exergen Temporal Scanner

Temporal Scanner

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Exergen Temporal Scanner measures spotcheck temperature on the forehead for use with neonates, pediatric and adult patients.

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Features
Compatibility

Compatibility

The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.

Compatibility

The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.

Compatibility

The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.
  • Compatibility
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Compatibility

Compatibility

The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.

Compatibility

The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.

Compatibility

The Exergen Temporal Scanner is compatible with IntelliVue Patient Monitor MP5SC and MP5. Package includes measurement device and adapter cable.

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