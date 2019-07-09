You never know what you will face when you arrive at the scene of an emergency, or when a hospital patient will suffer sudden cardiac arrest. But you do know you need to be ready. Philips HeartStart Intrepid is up to the challenge. This easy-to-use, lightweight and rugged monitor/defibrillator gives you the power to respond quickly and act confidently when your patient's life is on the line.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
Lightweight, robust and easy to use
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
Lightweight, robust and easy to use
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
Improve CPR quality in real time
Improve CPR quality in real time
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
Improve CPR quality in real time
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
Improve CPR quality in real time
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
Share and analyze data across critical care
Share and analyze data across critical care
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
Share and analyze data across critical care
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
Share and analyze data across critical care
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
Lightweight, robust and easy to use
Improve CPR quality in real time
Share and analyze data across critical care
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
Lightweight, robust and easy to use
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
Lightweight, robust and easy to use
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
The Intrepid monitor/defibrillator is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for a range of settings. Robust and reliable by design, it features an intuitive interface and easy serviceability, making it simple to use for medical staff and biomeds with very little training.
Improve CPR quality in real time
Improve CPR quality in real time
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
Improve CPR quality in real time
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
Improve CPR quality in real time
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
The monitor/defibrillator includes an optional Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool, designed to deliver targeted, real-time feedback on the quality of CPR. The feedback helps the responder adjust depth and rate and encourages full release between compressions. All guidance is in line with the latest AHA/ERC guidelines. Moreover, the Q-CPR meter is simple to set up, easy to use and fully integrated with HeartStart Intrepid.
Share and analyze data across critical care
Share and analyze data across critical care
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
Share and analyze data across critical care
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
Share and analyze data across critical care
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
Emergency Care Informatics Suite is a browser-based cloud service for easy administration, role-based access, sharing and analysis across the critical care continuum – while providing secure data storage for peace of mind. The suite integrates with most ePCR, EMR and EHR systems and includes tools for post-event review and device readiness.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
World-class defibrillation and clinical features – for multiple acuities and patients
Fast biphasic shock delivery, feedback on paddle/pads contact, CPR quality and traumatic brain injury guidance (TBI) help medical teams deliver high-quality targeted emergency care. A comprehensive range of monitoring parameters and tools help staff to get a clear picture of patient condition and make diagnostic decisions. It is simple to quickly switch patient categories from adult to infant/child – with a single press of a button.
Not all features are available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representatives for full details.
*Weight is approximate with pads, cable, and battery
**A new fully-charged battery at 20⁰ C (68⁰ F) provides power for at least 5 hours of monitoring (ECG, EtCO₂, SpO₂ and temperature continuously monitored and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shock cycles).
May not be available in all markets. Not available for sale in the USA. Please check with your local Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.