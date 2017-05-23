When setting pedicle screws, a stent graft, or inserting a pacemaker lead, your Veradius Unity X-ray system provides images to support confident decision making. We have re-defined teamwork during surgical imaging so you can experience a new level of efficiency in surgical procedures.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
The user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 10% for ease of use¹
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Cut miscommunication in almost half during positioning through our patented ClearGuide²
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
Reduce repositioning time by up to 42% through the Position Memory feature²
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
Increase confidence with superb image quality at excellent dose efficiency
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
Easy patient access
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
Ease of use confirmed by user study²
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Outlining made simple (optional)
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
Enhanced imaging for metal objects
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
Manage dose efficiently
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
System uptime to meet your needs
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Superb images and low exposure
A full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, monoblock design for sharp pulses, and removable grid enhance excellent dose efficiency.
A full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, monoblock design for sharp pulses, and removable grid enhance excellent dose efficiency.
A full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, monoblock design for sharp pulses, and removable grid enhance excellent dose efficiency.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
Transform your surgical procedures with tablet-like simplicity. Operators just touch the screen on the mobile C-arm to position the shutters and iris on Last Image Hold. High level functions are clearly displayed. At each step you only see the features you need, making it easy to find the right selections.
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
ClearGuide and color coding on the C-arm provide a uniform reference for the operator and physician. Our user tests showed that communication about system positioning improved significantly when they used ClearGuide.¹
Reduce repositioning time by up to 42% through the Position Memory feature²
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it to speed up re-positioning. The system displays both the current position and the saved position, which guides the operator back to the exact projection required.
Increase confidence with superb image quality at excellent dose efficiency
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
To quantify the benefits of the Veradius Unity Mobile X-ray system in clinical practice, we put its novel design through a rigorous set of user tests. During the tests, 30 clinicians performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. 80% of participants scored Veradius Unity as easier to use².
Easy patient access
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
The shape of the C-arc provides ample room to easily access and image normal sized and obese patients. There is plenty of space for the surgeon to work around patients. It is easy to position the C-arm, even for difficult projections.
Ease of use confirmed by user study²
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Delivers consistent, undistorted edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decisions. Take a high resolution digital exposure to check device placement. Get sharp cardiac images at 30 frames per second.
Outlining made simple (optional)
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
To easily mark a bifurcation or stent position on live fluoroscopy images, the Outlining tool allows you to draw on the touchscreen of the Mobile Viewing Station using a stylus pen or your finger. Press undo to correct.
Enhanced imaging for metal objects
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
To reduce artifacts from metal objects, such as orthopedic implants, Metal Correction can be applied during imaging. It adjusts contrast and brightness of images to enhance image quality when metal objects are present in the field of view.
Manage dose efficiently
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
Now it’s even easier to select relevant acquisition settings at the touchscreen on the C-arm. These are automatically applied to get the required image quality for a specific procedure and anatomy with the appropriate presets.
System uptime to meet your needs
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Remote Services links your Philips equipment to our global Remote Services Customer Care Centers to enhance high system uptime. Services that formerly required onsite visits are now available by connecting to our remote experts, including system error identification, diagnosis, troubleshooting, and immediate remote repair online.
Superb images and low exposure
A full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, monoblock design for sharp pulses, and removable grid enhance excellent dose efficiency.
A full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, monoblock design for sharp pulses, and removable grid enhance excellent dose efficiency.
A full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, monoblock design for sharp pulses, and removable grid enhance excellent dose efficiency.
¹ Referring to Sauro’s study results: Top 10% for ease of use is based on an average score of 83.5 on the System Usability Scale (SUS) by 15 users in an independent study, interacting with the C-arm software’s user interface. The SUS was developed by J.Sauro (See “A Practical Guide to the System Usability Scale: background, Benchmarks, & Best Practices, “by J. Sauro, 2011, Denver, CO, USA, Measuring Usability LLC.) Sauro’s study tested the ease of use of 500 consumer and commercial products and did not necessarily include mobile surgery C-arms.
² Referring to the UseLab GmbH user test: Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
