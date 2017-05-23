Philips e-Alert is an intelligent hardware- or software-based tool that keeps a close virtual eye on your MRI system performance. Using powerful sensor technology, it continuously monitors key parameters of your MRI systems – and issues an automatic alert if something is amiss¹.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
System uptime
System uptime
System uptime
System uptime
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Enhance patient throughput
Enhance patient throughput
Enhance patient throughput
Enhance patient throughput
Environmentally friendly
Environmentally friendly
Environmentally friendly
Environmentally friendly
Keep control of data
Keep control of data
Keep control of data
Keep control of data
Monitor system performance
Monitor system performance
Monitor system performance
Monitor system performance
System uptime
System uptime
System uptime
System uptime
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Reduce unexpected maintenance
Enhance patient throughput
Enhance patient throughput
Enhance patient throughput
Enhance patient throughput
Environmentally friendly
Environmentally friendly
Environmentally friendly
Environmentally friendly
Keep control of data
Keep control of data
Keep control of data
Keep control of data
Monitor system performance
Monitor system performance
Monitor system performance
Monitor system performance
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Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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