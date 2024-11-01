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Efficia

5-Lead Grabber, Limb, IEC

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The Philips Efficia 5-lead multi-patient use IEC ECG lead set is designed for use with Efficia patient monitors. As part of our range of medical supplies, it helps you get the measurements you need, when you need them, at value pricing. For use with Efficia trunk cable 989803160641 and Efficia branded monitors and defibrillators. Cable length = 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads.

Contact & support
Features
Cost-effective performance you demand.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Versatility across care areas.

Compatibility with multiple devices.

Our ECG cables are compatible with Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, Efficia and Flex Cardio patient monitors, HeartStart defibrillators and many competitive monitors.

Compatibility with multiple devices.

Our ECG cables are compatible with Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, Efficia and Flex Cardio patient monitors, HeartStart defibrillators and many competitive monitors.

Compatibility with multiple devices.

Our ECG cables are compatible with Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, Efficia and Flex Cardio patient monitors, HeartStart defibrillators and many competitive monitors.
Product safety you expect.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
  • Cost-effective performance you demand.
  • Versatility across care areas.
  • Product safety you expect.
See all features
Cost-effective performance you demand.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Versatility across care areas.

Compatibility with multiple devices.

Our ECG cables are compatible with Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, Efficia and Flex Cardio patient monitors, HeartStart defibrillators and many competitive monitors.

Compatibility with multiple devices.

Our ECG cables are compatible with Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, Efficia and Flex Cardio patient monitors, HeartStart defibrillators and many competitive monitors.

Compatibility with multiple devices.

Our ECG cables are compatible with Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, Efficia and Flex Cardio patient monitors, HeartStart defibrillators and many competitive monitors.
Product safety you expect.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Specifications

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads
Number of Leads
  • 5
Color Coding
  • IEC
Connector type
  • Grabber
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300, 863320; CM120: 863302, 863321; CM150: 863304, 863322
Product Category
  • ECG
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-patient use
Packaging Unit
  • 1 EA
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Used along with 989803160641, Efficia 3/5 ECG Trunk Cable, AAMI/IEC.
FDA approved
  • Yes
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads
Number of Leads
  • 5
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300, 863320; CM120: 863302, 863321; CM150: 863304, 863322
See all specifications
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads
Number of Leads
  • 5
Color Coding
  • IEC
Connector type
  • Grabber
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300, 863320; CM120: 863302, 863321; CM150: 863304, 863322
Product Category
  • ECG
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-patient use
Packaging Unit
  • 1 EA
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Used along with 989803160641, Efficia 3/5 ECG Trunk Cable, AAMI/IEC.
FDA approved
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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