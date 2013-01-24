CapnoTrak Water Filter Assembly

CapnoTrak Water Filter enhances the life of the module. It is for multiple patient use and can be used on up to 3 patients in conjunction with the dehumidification tubings. The water filter may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 3 times. It may reduce consumables cost when used in conjunction with dehumidification tubing.
