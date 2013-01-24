An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG lead sets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare equipment
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare equipment
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Product Category
|