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Mainstream EtCO₂ Airway Adapter, Neonatal

Capnography supplies

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This product is the direct replacement for M2516A (989803146291). Mainstream monitoring is an ideal choice for intubated patients. It provides a non-diverting, crisp, accurate CO₂ waveform with no time delay, and does not require use of a scavenger system to collect anesthesia gases. Because patient secretions or high humidity do not contaminate the sensor, it is a preferred choice for these patient conditions or environments. Mainstream EtCO₂ sensor uses a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with automatic calibration information.

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Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Infant
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .02 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 adapter
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Intubated and Non-Intubated
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Infant
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Infant
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .02 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 adapter
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Intubated and Non-Intubated

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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