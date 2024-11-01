This O2 manifold/transport kit allows easy transition between wall O2 and two O2 cylinders without interruption. Kits include cylinder connecting hoses. For use with the Trilogy EV300 hospital ventilator.
Also order the O2 cylinder holder to mount the cylinders to the roll stand.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.