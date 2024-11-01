The Philips IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 displays multi-modality datasets on any client using a LAN, WAN or broadband Internet connection via the hospital VPN. Powerful data processing functions are handled on the server, so there’s no need to download data to the device. This improves workflow and stability. Analyze CT, MR, MI, US, iXR, and DXR datasets using our Multi Modality Viewer.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.