- CT TAVI Planning

This non-invasive post-processing application provides semi-automatic measurements of the aorta and aortic valve. It features model-based segmentation of the aortic valve, ascending aorta and left ventricle, semi-automated detection of the coronary ostia, semiautomated planes detection and dimensions measurements of the aortic annulus, left ventricular outflow tract, sinotubular junction, sinus of valsalva, ascending aorta and distance to coronary ostia for TAVI-device sizing. You also get a reasonable starting angle of the C-arm for device deployment. Recently added automatic measurements include Left and Right coronary sinus height, Non-coronary sinus height, and aortic angulation.