Search terms

EN
AR
New

dS TorsoCardiac coil

MR coil

Find similar products

The dS (dStream) TorsoCardiac coil is an integral part of the SmartWorkflow. This thin, flat, lightweight anterior coil easily fits around each patient's body shape for fast, efficient, and comfortable scanning. SmartWorkflow together with Breeze coils reduces the number of positioning steps and accelerates your daily exam workflow.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 42 cm (Landscape mode)
  • 55 cm (Portrait mode)
Weight
  • 1.3 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 58.6 cm * 50.3 cm * 4 cm
Main Applications
  • Thorax, abdomen, pelvis, lower peripherals, cardiac and body oncology
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 42 cm (Landscape mode)
  • 55 cm (Portrait mode)
Weight
  • 1.3 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 42 cm (Landscape mode)
  • 55 cm (Portrait mode)
Weight
  • 1.3 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 58.6 cm * 50.3 cm * 4 cm
Main Applications
  • Thorax, abdomen, pelvis, lower peripherals, cardiac and body oncology

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.