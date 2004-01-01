Search terms

Lumify S4-1 Phased Array Transducer

The Lumify S4-1 for iOS phased array transducer now allows easy connection to iOS devices with additional Lumify for iOS accessories pre-bundled and ready to use.The S4-1 provides high resolution imaging for abdominal and cardiac applications: Cardiac, Ob/Gyn, Lung, Abdomen and FAST imaging preset optimizations. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing. Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify S4-1 Phased Array transducer in the specification table below.

Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Continuous Scanning:
Lumify is ready when you are.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.

Future-proof Cable:
Built for versatility.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.

Lightweight Portability:
Ergonomic transducers.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.

Effortless Updates:
Innovation happens every day.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.

Convenient Connectivity:
Share insights at the speed of need.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.

Ongoing Support:
Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Integrated tele-ultrasound:
Real-time collaboration.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.

Accessible Pricing:
No hidden fees.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.

Specifications

Field of view
  • 90°
Applications
  • Abdomen, Cardiac, FAST, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 4-1 MHz
Footprint
  • 20.2 mm
Scan depth
  • Up to 30 cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, Color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES, multivariate harmonic imaging
  • and B-line detection in lung imaging
Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Contains Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS charging cable,
  • Lumify iOS rigid cable, Lumify iOS mounting plate,
  • Lumify iOS flex cable, and Carry case
Specifications
Contains in the box
Specifications
Field of view
  • 90°
Applications
  • Abdomen, Cardiac, FAST, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
  • 4-1 MHz
Footprint
  • 20.2 mm
Scan depth
  • Up to 30 cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, Color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES, multivariate harmonic imaging
  • and B-line detection in lung imaging
Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Contains Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS charging cable,
  • Lumify iOS rigid cable, Lumify iOS mounting plate,
  • Lumify iOS flex cable, and Carry case

