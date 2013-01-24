The Turbo-Power laser atherectomy catheter debulks the lesion in a single step and offers remote automatic rotation for precise directional control. Turbo-Power is the only atherectomy device proven and approved for the treat of ISR.
The rotation of the eccentric fiber pack mitigates dead space between the fibers and is more effective on a greater surface area.⁸
Clinical superiority
The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical data. The Excite** ISR prospective randomized controlled trial, including challenging real-world cases with the longest lesions ever studied, proves superiority over PTA alone.¹
Precise directional control
Remote automatic rotation offers precise directional control allowing the physician to direct treatment into bulk where needed.
Fiber pack eccentric rotation
Increases crossing efficiency in calcified lesions allowing for better deliverability in difficult cases.¹⁰
