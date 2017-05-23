Manage the patient data recorded by your AED. Download, analyze and annotate patient data and create reports for response team debriefing with HeartStart Event Review
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|Processor
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|Display
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|Disk Space
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|Memory
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|Hard Disk
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|Sound Card and Speaker
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|Video Memory
|
|Software
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|Adobe Reader
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|Browser
|
|
|Database
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|Backup and Restore Tool
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|Datacard Requirements
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|Infrared Requirements
|
|Languages
|
|Bluetooth Communications
|
|Processor
|
|Display
|
|Software
|
|Adobe Reader
|
|Processor
|
|Display
|
|Disk Space
|
|Memory
|
|Hard Disk
|
|Sound Card and Speaker
|
|Video Memory
|
|Software
|
|Adobe Reader
|
|Browser
|
|
|Database
|
|Backup and Restore Tool
|
|Datacard Requirements
|
|Infrared Requirements
|
|Languages
|
|Bluetooth Communications
|
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