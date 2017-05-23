By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: AG-0019-05 Kit Includes;
Aespire Arm Mount for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Aespire Arm Down Post Kit for 1 or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Lower Right Side Channel & Counterweight; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays.
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aespire
To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit:
GCX P/N: AG-0019-40
G5 Stack Mount