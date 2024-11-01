By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Cato Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Cato Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Cato Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Cato Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.