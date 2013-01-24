Home
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Cato Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Cato Anesthesia Machine.

GCX P/N: DR-0016-83 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 4" (10.2 cm) Channel (Attaches via accessory track brass plate - Dräger part number: M29110); Down Post for FMS; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.