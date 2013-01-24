Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Zeus Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP60/70 on a Draeger Zeus Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivo... || 1
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure