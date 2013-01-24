Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tir... || 1
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure