IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Julian Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Julian Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0027-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for Julian Accessory Track. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm; Mounting Adapter.