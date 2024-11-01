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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

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Learn more information the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine.

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IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
  • IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
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IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.

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