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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Variable Height Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/30 on a wall.

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Features
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
  • IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
  • IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
See all features
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

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Brochure (2)

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Brochure (2)

Brochure

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