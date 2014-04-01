Home
IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Drager NM6000 Mounting Kit

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system on a Drager NM6000 Anesthesia Machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0019-02 Kit Includes; 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays
GCX p/n: AG-0019-25 Kit Includes; Variable Height Support Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Provides vertical and lateral positioning and monitor tilt/swivel adjustment; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box
GCX p/n: WS-0003-06 Kit Includes: 6" (XX cm) Fixed Extension Arm positions VHM Arm away from Vaporizer
GCX p/n: DR-0013-09 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails for Narkomed 6000
GCX p/n: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock Mount for G1/G5 Gas Analyzer
GCX p/n: DR-0013-03 Kit Includes: Left Side Mounting Channel for Narkomed 6000

