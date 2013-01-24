Home
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Krömker Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips MP20 and MP30 Patient Monitor to a horizontal rail and wall channel.

Krömker Type - No.: 5095-43-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5095-43-0-000 consists of: Patient Monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; Support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-43-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-43-0-000 consists of : Patient Monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; Support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-20-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-20-0-000 consists of: Patient monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; tilt and swing arm mount 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-10-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-10-0-000 consists of: Patient monitor adapter. Holder for satellite rack 150mm; tilt and swing arm mount 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.