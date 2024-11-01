IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Roll Stand Mount*

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Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
*All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
**For use with MP20/30 only.
***For use with MP20/30/40/50/60/70.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.