Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/30 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-09 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for M1013A (EGM). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm and cable covers; Tiro Top Shelf Base Plate; Tilt/swivel Mount for MP20/30; Channel Cover.
IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit with EGM on Top
IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit with EGM on Top

IntelliVue MP20/30: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit with EGM on Top

GCX P/N: AG-0018-08 Kit Includes: Tiro Top Shelf Base Plate with 10.5" (26.67cm) Channel; Horizontal Fixed Angle Mount .

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure