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IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available for wall mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor.

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Features
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.
  • InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
See all features
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.

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