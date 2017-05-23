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IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX MP2/X2 Transport Bag

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2/X2 with Transport Bag to an ambulance pole, rail, or GCX Channel.

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Features
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.
  • IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount
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IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Transport Bag: Ambulance Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit Includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.

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