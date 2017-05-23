IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Rail Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Pivot Arm Mounting Kit for 10x25mm Rails
GCX P/N: PH-0062-09 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) M-Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to horizontal rails 8-10mm x 25-30mm; bracket positions power supply below monitor; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.